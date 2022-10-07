Sara Lee, former WWE wrestler and Tough Enough star, dies at 30

Sara Lee, a former WWE wrestler who won the competition show Tough Enough in 2015, has died. She was 30.

Lee's death was confirmed by her mother, who said on Facebook, "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn." She also asked for prayers for Lee's husband and their children.

Information about Lee's cause of death was not provided. On Tuesday, she posted a selfie on Instagram and wrote in the caption that she was "celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row," adding, "First ever sinus infection kicked my butt."

Lee competed on the sixth season of Tough Enough, the WWE reality series where wrestlers competed for a contract with the company. She won a fan vote and secured a one-year, $250,000 contract, going on to wrestle with WWE until she was released in 2016. She was married to fellow wrestler Westin Blake, whose real name is Cory James Weston, and they had three kids together.

Tributes to Lee poured in from her fellow wrestlers, with Saraya, who formerly wrestled with WWE as Page, remembering her as a "sweet human who I got the pleasure to know and work with" and calling her death "heartbreakingly tragic." Wrestler Chelsea Green also tweeted that "no tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human," adding that she "will be missed greatly." WWE said that Lee was an "inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world," offering "heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans."