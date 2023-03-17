The Wire star Lance Reddick dies at 60

Lance Reddick, the celebrated actor known for his roles in The Wire, John Wick, and more, has died. He was 60.

Reddick's death was first reported by TMZ, which said his body was discovered at his Los Angeles home on Friday morning. No cause of death was provided, but the outlet cited law enforcement sources who said it "appears to be natural." The actor's publicst confirmed the news to The New York Times.

Reddick starred as Cedric Daniels on HBO's The Wire and played concierge Charon in the John Wick movies. He returns for the latest installment, John Wick: Chapter 4, which opens in theaters next Friday, and the actor had recently been promoting the film. He was expected to reprise the role of Charon in the John Wick spinoff film Ballerina.

Some of Reddick's other notable credits include Fringe, Lost, Bosch, Oz, and Godzilla vs. Kong, and he had memorable roles in video games like Horizon Zero Dawn and Destiny. The actor also has numerous upcoming projects, including White Men Can't Jump and the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn remembered Reddick as an "incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor," calling his loss "heartbreaking." The Wire's Wendell Pierce also paid tribute to his former co-star and said his death is a "sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family."

"A man of great strength and grace," Pierce tweeted. "As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. ... Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here."