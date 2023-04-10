Kim Kardashian joins American Horror Story for a 'fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role'

It seems like everybody wants to work for Ryan Murphy these days, Kim Kardashian included.

The reality star has joined the cast of the next season of the horror anthology series American Horror Story. She teased the news on Instagram, and producer Ryan Murphy provided the details to The Hollywood Reporter, revealing the role was written especially for Kardashian. He also confirmed that Emma Roberts will return to the series for this latest season.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy said. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. [Writer] Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done"

American Horror Story's 12th season will be based on the novel Delicate Condition, a thriller that "follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens." It has been described as a "feminist update to Rosemary's Baby." Every season of the show generally follows an entirely different storyline, with some stars returning as new characters.

This will be by far the biggest acting role yet for Kardashian, whose prior credits include appearances in Disaster Movie and the Tyler Perry film Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, in addition to cameos as herself in various projects like Ocean's 8. But she has said she's open to acting more and potentially even landing a role in a Marvel film.

"Would I act? I would if something fun came about," Kardashian said in Interview magazine. "Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do. I'm not actively looking, but I think things just come when they're supposed to."