'Jurassic Park' 30th anniversary: 13 things you didn't know about the film

How'd they do this? We'll show you. Thirty years ago, Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" hit theaters, dazzling audiences and becoming the highest-grossing film ever made up to that point. On top of spawning a lucrative franchise, it helped revolutionize visual effects in Hollywood with the use of computer-generated imagery to create realistic dinosaurs that left viewers just as in awe as the characters.

From the origins of the movie's most iconic moments to how the ending was changed mid-production, hold onto your butts as we run through some fascinating facts about the making of "Jurassic Park":

Phil Tippett's reaction to the visual effects inspired an iconic line

After viewing a test of the new computer-generated imagery that would replace his traditional stop-motion animation, visual effects supervisor Phil Tippett told Steven Spielberg, "I think I'm extinct," according to the behind-the-scenes featurette "The Making of Jurassic Park." This line was then incorporated into the film. "We're out of a job," Alan Grant says, leading Ian Malcolm to reply, "Don't you mean extinct?"

Jeff Goldblum's character was almost cut

Jeff Goldblum's character, Ian Malcolm, seemingly dies in Michael Crichton's novel, whereas he lives in the movie. But Malcolm almost didn't make it to the screen at all. Speaking with GQ, Goldblum recalled Spielberg telling him "we may take your character out of" the film by combining him and Alan Grant into a single person, but Goldblum made the case for keeping Malcolm.

Sam Neill was really burned during the flare scene

While holding a flare during the sequence where the T. rex escapes its paddock, Sam Neill was really injured after an ember of burning phosphorus fell on his arm, according to the book "Jurassic Park: The Ultimate Visual History." The actor recalled he "got quite a decent burn from that."

Malcolm distracting the T. rex was Jeff Goldblum's idea

Ian Malcolm using a flare to distract the T. rex was Jeff Goldblum's pitch, as he was originally scripted to flee and abandon the kids. "I said, 'Hey, instead of just running away like the lawyer does in fear, can't I do something kind of brave and heroic?'" Goldblum told reporter Jake Hamilton.

The origins of the glass of water

Spielberg came up with the iconic shot of ripples forming in a glass of water as the T. rex approaches after noticing his car's mirror shaking when an Earth, Wind & Fire song played. In "The Making of Jurassic Park," special effects supervisor Michael Lantieri described this as the most challenging effect to achieve in the film. It was accomplished by plucking guitar strings that were fed through the car.

The T. rex's roar was made using a baby elephant's scream

To create the sounds of the T. rex, sound designer Gary Rydstrom used audio of a variety of real animals, including lions. But he told NPR the "key element" in the roar was a baby elephant's scream recorded at the zoo. "We kept trying to get it to do it again, and the handlers were saying, 'We've never heard it do that before, that's a weird sound,'" Rydstrom recalled. "So every time the T. rex screams in the first 'Jurassic Park,' that baby elephant is part of the major roar."

The T. rex would sometimes spontaneously 'come alive'

There was so much rain while shooting the T. rex escape sequence that it caused some issues with the dinosaur animatronic. When it absorbed too much water, the T. Rex would start "shaking," Spielberg recalled in the behind-the-scenes featurette "Making Prehistory." It had to be dried off before it would work properly again.