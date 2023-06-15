Who could replace Pat Sajak on 'Wheel of Fortune'?

Who will take the "Wheel"? Pat Sajak has announced he's retiring as host of "Wheel of Fortune" after more than 40 years, meaning an iconic game show once again has a job opening. Sajak won't exit until the end of the upcoming season, which begins in September, leaving producers plenty of time to find his replacement. According to one report, though, there may already be a front-runner. So who could be in the mix to give hosting "Wheel" a spin?

Ryan Seacrest

This is the only candidate where there's reporting to suggest he's being considered. Bloomberg's Lucas Shaw reported that "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest has been talking to the "Wheel" producers about the hosting gig, and "some sources say he's the front-runner," though others said he's "just one of many interested." Seacrest recently exited as host of "Live with Kelly and Ryan." Outside of "American Idol," he has game show experience, including hosting NBC's "The Million Second Quiz."

Maggie Sajak

Alternatively, could "Wheel of Fortune" keep things in the family? Pat Sajak's 28-year-old daughter, Maggie Sajak, has appeared on the show and recently filled in for Vanna White turning over the letters on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune." She has also served as the show's social media correspondent. This has sparked speculation that producers could be preparing her to take over for her dad, though it's also possible she could instead succeed White when she retires.

Vanna White

Speaking of White, might she be a candidate to take over as host herself? She already filled in for Sajak in 2019 after he had emergency surgery. This would allow "Wheel" to retain continuity by selecting someone who's already part of the show, similar to the way "Jeopardy!" tapped its most famous contestant, Ken Jennings, as a host.

Michael Strahan

In addition to his work on "Good Morning America," Michael Strahan also has game show experience, hosting ABC's "$100,000 Pyramid." Conveniently, this show is produced in association with Sony Pictures Television, which also produces "Wheel."

Brooke Burns

Another seasoned game show host is Brooke Burns, the original host of the U.S. version of "The Chase." She wasn't brought back for the quiz show's ABC revival, but she's currently hosting a similar show, "Master Minds," on the Game Show Network. Sara Haines, who hosts the ABC revival of "The Chase," could be another option.

John Michael Higgins

On top of starring in films like "Best in Show," actor John Michael Higgins is also a successful game show host. He currently hosts the "Family Feud"-esque "America Says" on the Game Show Network. He also began hosting another GSN show, "Split Second," this year and competed on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" in 2021.

Mayim Bialik

Mayim Bialik is currently sharing "Jeopardy!" hosting duties with Ken Jennings, though it's unclear how long this arrangement will continue. So considering "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel" are sister shows, might Bialik transition over to "Wheel" while Jennings takes over at "Jeopardy!" full-time?