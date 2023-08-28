Why the hunt for Nessie is back and bigger than ever

The Loch Ness monster has been a creature of interest for decades, and this past weekend The Loch Ness Centre conducted the "biggest search for the legendary beast in more than 50 years," NPR reported. While the search ended without any findings aside from "four distinctive noises," it reignited the hype around the search for the creature, per The Independent.

Interest in the monster took off in April 1933, when the first sighting was reported. Since then, there have been 1,140 official Nessie sightings, including the famous "Surgeon's Photograph" taken by English physician Robert Wilson (see above). This photo was later revealed to be staged, NPR continued. Despite this, Nessie still brings thousands to the Scottish Highlands 100 years later.

Thrill of the unknown

Many joined the search to "solve the age-old mystery once and for all," stated BBC. People are inherently interested in mystery and that which is unknown. "Though there's no evidence of the monster's existence, the myth … has endured for decades and has always sparked [research], explorations and discoveries." Namrita wrote in The Print. "Many 'expeditions' have been organized over the years to find proof that the Loch Ness monster exists."

Much of the interest in the creature stems from the fact that it still goes undiscovered even after decades of searches. "The enticing unknown still exists, lurking in the twilight zone of fertile imagination," Jug Suraiya wrote for The Economic Times. "What better mystery than made-up monsters, seductive serpents of a forsaken Eden?" The thrill of potentially proving the existence of the notoriously elusive creature is enough to draw monster hunters from all over the world.