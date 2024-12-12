Abandoned mines pose hidden safety and environmental risks

There are about 500,000 abandoned mines in the United States, according to the Mine Safety and Health Administration, and these long-forgotten facilities can pose a variety of risks to people unaware of their presence. These risks aren't always visible ones.

Mine safety was thrust into recent headlines after Elizabeth Pollard, a 64-year-old grandmother, was swallowed up by a sinkhole in Unity Township, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 3. Pollard seemingly fell into the hole which led to an abandoned mining shaft, and her remains were found days later. Pennsylvania, like other Appalachian states, has many abandoned mines; there are at least two near the sinkhole where Pollard disappeared, according to the federal mining database.

