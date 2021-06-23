Blink-182's Mark Hoppus announces he has cancer

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus revealed on Wednesday he has been diagnosed with cancer and is now undergoing chemotherapy.

The 49-year-old singer and bassist shared the news on social media, saying, "I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this." He has been getting chemo for the last three months, he said, and still has "months of treatment ahead of me, but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future Love to you all."

Earlier Wednesday, Hoppus posted a now-deleted picture of him sitting in a chair at what appears to be a doctor's office, with the caption, "Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please."