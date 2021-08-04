Mike Richards is reportedly the front-runner to become permanent host of Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! may soon have its new permanent host, with the quiz show's executive producer, Mike Richards, in advance negotiations to take the position, Variety reports.

Following iconic host Alex Trebek's death last November, the show returned with a star-studded roster of guest hosts, including Mayim Bialik, LeVar Burton, Anderson Cooper, Robin Roberts, and Ken Jennings. Richards, who joined Jeopardy! as an executive producer in 2020, also filled in for a show. Variety says he impressed the higher-ups at Sony Pictures with "his command of the fast-paced game and easy on-air manner."

A spokesperson for Sony Pictures told Variety there are several potential candidates having discussions with the company, and a person with knowledge of the matter said while Richards is the front-runner, there are other candidates still in the mix. Richards has hosted game shows and reality programs before, including The Pyramid and Beauty and the Geek. Previously, Jennings was seen as the one most likely to take over hosting duties; as a Jeopardy! contestant, he won a record 74 games in a row and made $2.52 million in regular-play winnings.