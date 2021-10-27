'Tiger King 2' trailer promises more bonkers moments from Joe Exotic

The sequel that nobody asked for — but everyone is going to watch anyway — is almost here.

On Wednesday, the first trailer dropped for Tiger King 2, promising viewers that "you haven't quite seen it all." Picking up after big cat enthusiast Joe Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison for animal abuse and hiring a hitman to murder his rival, animal sanctuary owner Carole Baskin, the clip focuses mainly on peripheral characters from season one like exotic animal owner Tim Stark, zookeeper Jeff Lowe, alleged hitman Allen Glover, and cat enthusiast turned FBI informant James Garretson.

Understandably, there doesn't appear to be much actual footage of Joe Exotic himself, although he does provide the documentarians with plenty of bonkers new quotes like "Jeff and Lauren are like two rabid dogs in a goldfish bowl." And don't expect much Baskin outside of some leftover footage — she's been outspoken about the alleged "betrayal and false portrayal" of her in season one.

Prepare for no one to talk about anything else when the series arrives on Netflix on Nov. 17; watch the trailer below.