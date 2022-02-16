Bob Saget's family sues to stop release of records from his death investigation

Bob Saget's family has filed a lawsuit against Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the county medical examiner's office in an attempt to block the release of documents related to the comedian's Jan. 9 death.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Saget's wife and daughters claim that if additional records and photos from the investigation are made public, they will "suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress."

Saget was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes by a security guard who was sent to conduct a welfare check after his family said they couldn't reach him. Saget had performed a comedy show the night before, and last entered his room using his key card at 2:17 a.m. Investigators said they found no signs of foul play.

Last week, the Saget family revealed authorities determined the Full House star "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved." The official autopsy states that "it is most probable that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior aspect of his head. The manner of death is accident."

The family's explanation about Saget's death didn't stop people from drawing their own conclusions, with one neurologist telling The New York Times the trauma Saget experienced is "something I find with someone with a baseball bat to the head, or who has fallen from 20 or 30 feet," while another said on MSNBC that his injuries "go beyond" what is seen in "typical slip and falls."