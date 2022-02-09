Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says

Bob Saget's family announced on Wednesday evening that the actor and comedian died due to head trauma.

He was found dead on Jan. 9 inside his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. In a statement to People, the Saget family said authorities determined the Full House star "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

Immediately after Saget's death was announced, tributes came flooding in from his friends, fans, and former co-stars. Saget's family told People they have been "overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans" and their support has "been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful." They asked that "everyone ... remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."

Earlier Wednesday, Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, posted a video on Instagram showing the pair eating and drinking at different locales. "One month without this incredible man," she wrote. "Bob truly lived life to its fullest. He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me, 'Look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible.' And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world." She said experiencing these "simple pleasures" brought her late husband "so much joy. I can't even put into words how much I will miss this."