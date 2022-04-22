Petite Maman makes the arthouse film accessible to everyone

If watching this year's Academy Awards ceremony felt like lying awake on a surgical table, then watching commentary on the ceremony felt an awful lot like waking up in a bathtub with nephrectomy stitches. Jimmy Kimmel lamented that not a single one of the Best Picture nominees was Spider-Man: No Way Home; Trevor Noah equated watching those very same nominees with the practice of healthy eating; and Saturday Night Live aired the admittedly amusing music video "Short-Ass Movies," where Pete Davidson, Chris Redd, Gunna, and Simon Rex rap the praises of films that clock in at 100 minutes or less, with John Cherry's work given especially high marks. Skip advert Grant that the SNL skit didn't target the Oscars specifically; forget that this year's Best Picture category featured a satire for the "fake news" era of dimwitted American politics (Don't Look Up), a mega-budget sci-fi space opera (Dune), a slick, macabre neo-noir (Nightmare Alley), a hagiographical biopic (King Richard), a 1970s-set coming of age comedy (Licorice Pizza), a crowd pleasing tear jerker (CODA), and a new adaptation of one of the all-time great stage musicals from one of the all-time great filmmakers (West Side Story), among others. Kvetching (partly in jest) about running times, and about arthouse cinema (not at all in jest) either as homework or a necessary but pleasureless prerequisite for salubrity, is sending a clear message: Movies that focus on weighty subjects (performative and sadistic machismo, processing grief), that stretch out over 2 hours or more, and that are produced and take place in other countries and so call for subtitles, are a drag.

This style of anti-intellectual populism is troubling at best and aggravating at worst for enough reasons to fill a book; it is also aimed at Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog by Kimmel specifically, and at Ryuske Hamaguchi's Drive My Car by him and Noah indirectly. Fortunately, into this tiresome discourse at the right time comes a film well-suited for resolving it: Petite Maman, the latest film by contemporary French master Céline Sciamma. Pardon the glaring disconnect. At a glance, a movie like Petite Maman is anathema in conversations over the movies that institutions like the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences instruct American audiences to watch: It is foreign, and worse than that, it is French, a background that in any context, but in cinema's context especially, signals a guarantee of inscrutable snootiness. If you're making this assumption, rest assured: You are wrong. Petite Maman is as accessible as foreign arthouse movies get, and to sweeten the pot, it's a scant 70 minutes in length. The opportunity cost is low. The return on your time investment is stratospheric. Skip advert Petite Maman is the story of Nelly (Joséphine Sanz), going through a tragedy familiar to many an 8-year-old: She has just bid adieu to her beloved grandmother for the last time. The movie opens as Nelly and her mom (Nina Meurisse) clear out grand-mère's room at the nursing facility before trekking to mom's childhood home to do the same. This is not a child's idea of a good time, so Nelly whiles away the hours playing in the woods, where she meets another 8-year-old, Marion (Gabrielle Sanz). It's little surprise that they hit it off immediately. It's more surprising that Marion and Nelly look shockingly alike, and that Marion's house looks exactly like grand-mère's house, and that Marion's own mom looks exactly like Nelly's grand-mère in her 50s; by the strangest coincidence, "Marion" is Nelly's mother's name, too, and "Nelly" is young Marion's own grand-mère's name. Nelly does the math, and because she's a child, concludes and accepts that by the mechanics of metaphysics, she has traveled back in time and met her mother as a kid and her grand-mère as an adult. Pause to breathe. It's a lot. Knotty as Petite Maman's plot sounds on paper, though, Sciamma presents it clear as crystal on screen. There's a reason she's considered one of the great modern directors: She's really, really good at what she does, and what she does with Petite Maman is ride a stripped-down aesthetic to a finely balanced result. Movies don't need to satisfy every moviegoer, of course, and frankly they can't. Taste is taste. We all know what we like. But the paradox of taste is that we don't know what we like until we try it. Petite Maman is a quiet film about profound and universal human sensations; it sounds esoteric, but it's so unfussed and its experiences apply to so many people that the only qualifications anyone needs to understand it is to have lived a few years on Earth. Sciamma works on a child's level; the world of Petite Maman is seen through Nelly's eyes alone. It's her movie. Sciamma sculpts the emotional components Noah dryly mocks in his Daily Show segment down to their most straightforward state. To Nelly, everything we adults see as complicated is obvious. This doesn't mean Petite Maman is an obvious movie, but a movie that eschews secrecy by the very nature of its perspective. Skip advert