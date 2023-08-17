The age of Ayo Edebiri

If you've watched a new movie or TV show in 2023, there's a good chance Ayo Edebiri was in there somewhere.

The 27-year-old comedian has only been acting professionally for a handful of years, but she has quickly taken over Hollywood. Her latest project is the raunchy comedy "Bottoms," and fans should expect to see a lot more of her in the coming years. So how did Edebiri become such a star so quickly, and where's she headed next?

The early years

Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Edebiri's parents are both immigrants, as her mother is from Barbados and her father is from Nigeria. She studied at New York University, originally planning to become an English teacher, but eventually shifting gears to study dramatic writing. "I did my student teaching, and did you know that teenagers are really scary, and they will tell you when you're not a good English teacher?" Edebiri joked on "The Daily Show." "So I was like, 'Hm, maybe change careers?'"

Even before that, though, Edebiri tried out for improv groups on campus, as she planned to perform comedy at night while teaching. While at NYU, Edebiri met Rachel Sennott, who convinced her to try stand-up, as she recalled to Nylon. Edebiri also told Rolling Stone she was inspired by seeing "a lot of Black women around me" making a career out of comedy while she was interning at the Upright Citizens Brigade, so she decided to pursue comedy while planning to return to teaching if it didn't work out.

Early on, she recalled to Collider, Edebiri was cold-calling and emailing people "non-stop" looking for a job while still in college, including "The Affair" star Maura Tierney. In 2018, Edebiri co-authored a New Yorker humor piece with Olivia Craighead (with whom she also launched the "Iconography" podcast), titled "So You Want to Date a New York Museum," which led Edebiri's manager to find her and come see her perform, per The Hollywood Reporter. After graduating, Edebiri worked as a production assistant on Comedy Central's "Broad City."

Breaking in

In 2019, Edebiri performed stand-up for Comedy Central's "Up Next," which she told Forbes was the first time she saw her comedy gain online traction. "The video came out and I immediately spiraled and every hour was checking YouTube comments," she said. She also began landing TV writing jobs, including on the short-lived NBC sitcom "Sunnyside." In 2020, Edebiri collaborated with Sennott to create the Comedy Central digital series "Ayo and Rachel Are Single," and she was hired to write for Netflix's animated series "Big Mouth."