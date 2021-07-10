Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty wins 1st Wimbledon crown

Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty defeated Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 in Saturday's Wimbledon final.

While Barty is considered one of the best players in the sport, the 25-year-old Australian had not yet captured a trophy at the tennis' most prestigious tournament (though she did win the junior title in 2010). It was her second Grand Slam win overall, following her 2019 French Open victory.

Barty was on roll off the bat, dominating in the early stages, but Pliskova, who hails from the Czech Republic, settled down toward the end of the first set and won the dramatic second set. In the end, though, Barty just proved to be too much.