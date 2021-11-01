2021 World Series: Astros rally to beat Braves in Game 5

The 2021 World Series isn't over yet.

On Sunday night, the Houston Astros beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5, in Game 5 of the series. This now forces a Game 6, to be held Tuesday night in Houston.

The Braves had an early lead on Sunday, with center fielder Adam Duvall hitting a first-inning grand slam — the ninth in postseason history, CBS Sports reports. The Astros tied the game 4-4 in the third inning, and then continued the momentum, bringing in five more runs by the end of the game.

The Braves lead the series 3 games to 2, and CBS Sports says that historically, a team entering Game 6 with this margin has won the championship 69 percent of the time. The Braves last won the World Series in 1995.