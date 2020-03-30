The daily gossip: March 30, 2020
1.
The Backstreet Boys reunite over video chat to perform 'I Want It That Way'
The Backstreet Boys reunited over video chat on Sunday night to perform their 1999 hit "I Want It That Way" for Fox's iHeart Living Room Concert for America. AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson all sang from their respective homes in five separate states, with additional guest appearances by Carter's son Odin and Richardson's sons Mason and Maxwell. Littrell began the performance by thanking "frontline responders that are putting themselves in harm's way to protect their fellow citizens." The band added later, "It's so important that we keep our spirits high during this uncertain time … Love you guys." [Decider, CNN]
2.
Drake posts the first public photos of his 'secret baby' Adonis
Drake posted the first-ever public photos of his two-year-old son, Adonis, on Monday in a heartfelt Instagram post. "Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that, ask for support and it will show up," Drake wrote in the lengthy caption, adding "I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite." The post included pictures of Drake holding his son as well as posing with the mother of the once-"secret baby," Sophie Brussaux. Adonis was born in October 2017, but Drake didn't speak publicly about his son until the next spring when the existence of the child was revealed in a Pusha T diss track. [Hollywood Life, Elle]
3.
Prince Charles is already out of self-isolation after coronavirus diagnosis
After recently testing positive for the COVID-19, Prince Charles is now … out of isolation. It was announced last week that the 71-year-old heir to the British throne had tested positive for COVID-19, and Clarence House said at the time he had self-isolated at his home in Scotland. As of Monday, "having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," a spokesperson said. He is reportedly in good health. His wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, tested negative, although CNN reports that she "continues to self-isolate because she needs to see if she develops symptoms." Anyway, consider this your reminder to just play it safe and stay indoors! [CNN, The Week]
4.
John Krasinski launches YouTube show dedicated to good news
Why isn't there a television network dedicated to only good news? John Krasinski said he has long wondered, in a video Sunday night launching his attempt to fix that shortcoming. The resulting show, "Some Good News," taped in Krasinski's home, is a compilation of crowdsourced good news sent to him via social media, leavened with a few surprises. He started with the world applauding the health-care providers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, then some stories of people making the best of social distancing. There's even an Office mini-reunion — you can watch it here. [YouTube, The Week]
5.
There is now a very unexpected intersection between Tiger King and Britney Spears
The 2001 VMAs are best remembered for Britney Spears' jungle-themed performance of "I'm a Slave 4 U," during which she famously sang while holding a Burmese Python. But if you also binged Netflix's Tiger King this weekend, you'll recognize yet another character who was on stage that night: Doc Antle, who handles a tiger in a cage at the start of the performance with Spears. The steamy theme required Doc to be dressed a little like a leather-jacket-wearing Tarzan (complete with "his Fabio-esque locks blowing in the wind," Vulture writes), but there's no mistaking that it's Joe Exotic's mentor crouched in the background of one of pop music's most iconic performances of all time. [Vulture, Cosmopolitan ]