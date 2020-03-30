The daily gossip: March 30, 2020

Prince Charles is already out of self-isolation after coronavirus diagnosis

After recently testing positive for the COVID-19, Prince Charles is now … out of isolation. It was announced last week that the 71-year-old heir to the British throne had tested positive for COVID-19, and Clarence House said at the time he had self-isolated at his home in Scotland. As of Monday, "having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," a spokesperson said. He is reportedly in good health. His wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, tested negative, although CNN reports that she "continues to self-isolate because she needs to see if she develops symptoms." Anyway, consider this your reminder to just play it safe and stay indoors! [CNN, The Week]