The daily gossip: April 29, 2020
1.
Everyone is extremely jealous of Gigi Hadid's unborn child
As you may have heard by now, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly having their first baby together, thereby making a genetic embarrassment out of every other human alive. But rather than be jealous of the looks of the sure-to-be-gorgeous child of a yet-unconfirmed sex, fans couldn't get over the family that the lucky baby is being born into. "Imagine your mum being Gigi Hadid your dad being Zayn Malik and your aunts being Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa ... THE POWER," marveled one. "Literally imagine winning at life and while not even being born yet," tweeted another. "This Zayn and Gigi news needs to be real," added a third. "2020 can't let me down again." [TMZ]
2.
The Bachelorette could be back by fall, with no travel or hometown dates
One of the worst things about being in quarantine is being in quarantine with no new season of The Bachelorette to watch. The good news is, ABC is reportedly aiming to ideally head into production with Clare Crawley's season this summer, with the show potentially airing as soon as the fall. "Clare's season is happening one hundred percent," reassured ABC's reality TV head Rob Mills. The network is apparently exploring shooting the whole season in a single location, which would mean no jet-setting to fantasy suites in Thailand this time around. It would also mean that hometown visits might be in jeopardy — as Mills said, "all of this is still being figured out." [Variety]
3.
Kim is reportedly at her wits' end with Kanye in quarantine
'Tis impossible to be sure of any thing but death and taxes and divorce rumors about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Still, the tabloids would have you know that quarantine is seriously taking its toll on the couple (then again, who hasn't quarantine taken a toll on at this point?). A source who spoke with Us Weekly claimed that "Kanye is really getting on Kim's nerves" and that Kim is annoyed because "all the parenting duties are falling on her." All this seems to be corroborated by the fact that Kim recently did a makeup tutorial while "hiding in the guest room because my kids will not leave me alone" and Kanye whisking the children off to Wyoming last week to give Kim a "break." [Us Weekly]
4.
Hilarie Burton is letting her hair go gray in 'solidarity' with essential workers
Everyone is honoring frontline workers in their own ways: New York City celebrated with a military flyover, San Francisco conducted a city-wide singalong, and One Tree Hill's Hilarie Burton … let her gray hair grow out? "The 'silver lining' is literally growing out of my skull," Burton wrote in an Instagram tribute to essential workers, showing off her roots. "For all of our frontline and essential workers who are too busy to fuss with things like hair color, I grow mine out in solidarity with you." Burton went on to describe her gesture as being "a small, silly symbol … that says 'I'm with you,'" and not, you know, an unavoidable consequence of the fact that all the salons are closed anyway. [Page Six, Instagram]
5.
The creator of Orange is the New Black is making a Netflix show about social distancing
For all those who've been trying to escape with Netflix while social distancing, get ready for a Netflix show all about social distancing. Orange is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan is set to executive produce a new Netflix anthology series, Social Distance, which will be made remotely and set during the coronavirus crisis. Earlier, it was also announced that One Day at a Time will produce an entirely animated episode since filming can't continue, and Parks and Recreation will likewise return this Thursday with a one-off reunion special about quarantine life that was shot entirely remotely. Parks producer Michael Schur, though, said based on his experience with the special, "I don't think there's any way this is a sustainable method for making TV." [The Hollywood Reporter, The Week]