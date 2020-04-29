The daily gossip: April 29, 2020

Kim is reportedly at her wits' end with Kanye in quarantine

'Tis impossible to be sure of any thing but death and taxes and divorce rumors about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Still, the tabloids would have you know that quarantine is seriously taking its toll on the couple (then again, who hasn't quarantine taken a toll on at this point?). A source who spoke with Us Weekly claimed that "Kanye is really getting on Kim's nerves" and that Kim is annoyed because "all the parenting duties are falling on her." All this seems to be corroborated by the fact that Kim recently did a makeup tutorial while "hiding in the guest room because my kids will not leave me alone" and Kanye whisking the children off to Wyoming last week to give Kim a "break." [Us Weekly]