The creator of Orange is the New Black is making a Netflix show about social distancing

For all those who've been trying to escape with Netflix while social distancing, get ready for a Netflix show all about social distancing.

Orange is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan is set to executive produce a new Netflix anthology series, Social Distance, which will be produced remotely and set during the coroanvirus crisis, per The Hollywood Reporter. Orange is the New Black's Tara Herrmann, Blake McCormick, and Hilary Weisman Graham will also produce, with Graham set as showrunner.

"Our job as storytellers is to reflect reality, and in this new, bizarre, bewildering reality we are all experiencing, we feel passionate about finding connection as we all remain at a distance," the show's producers said. "...The experience of social distancing is currently universal, but no individual story is the same. Through a broad spectrum of tales and moments, some seismic and some mundane, we hope to capture a moment in time."

As Hollywood productions have been forced to shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, some shows have continued on remotely, with Saturday Night Live and late night TV shows producing episodes from home. Earlier today, it was announced that One Day at a Time will produce an entirely animated episode since filming can't continue, and Parks and Recreation will also return for a one-off reunion special later this week shot entirely remotely about quarantine life.

Parks producer Michael Schur, though, told Deadline on Tuesday that based on his experience on this special, "I don't think there's any way this is a sustainable method for making TV." Brendan Morrow