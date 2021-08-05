The problem with the CDC's 'retrospective' data reporting

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday noted that some frequently-cited COVID-19 statistics don't account for prevalent Delta variant data, leaving health experts lamenting the country's reporting abilities and calling for increased tracking infrastructure.

Although CDC Director Rochelle Walensky emphasized that hospitalizations and deaths are "overwhelmingly" among unvaccinated people, she said during a COVID-19 briefing that the agency's current breakthrough case hospitalization and death statistics are actually from January to June, and don't "reflect the data we have now from the Delta variant." Walensky added that the CDC is "actively working" to update the numbers in the context of the variant.

Here is the full question and CDC Director Walensky's "January-June" data answer at today's COVID briefing pic.twitter.com/vJU5cv6gyd — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) August 5, 2021

Multiple officials have cited figures saying 99 percent of deaths are among the unvaccinated and 95% of hospitalizations are unvaccinated. But CDC Director Walensky says those numbers are based on data from Jan—June & “didn’t reflect the data we have now from the Delta variant." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 5, 2021

In response to that revelation, Dr. Eric Topol called on the CDC to begin partitioning all data before and after Delta became the dominant strain. The fact that such measures are not yet available "is yet another serious issue of our tracking deficiency," he said.

That's right. All such data should be partitioned AD and PD (before and after Delta was the dominant strain). That it's not available is yet another serious issue of our tracking deficiency. — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) August 5, 2021

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb also noted that the CDC's reporting is traditionally "very retrospective," and called for "the equivalent of a JSOC for public health info, a capability that surfaces analysis to inform in real time, even if it's only partially predictive." He added that "some information is better than an info vacuum in a crisis."

This can be fixed: we need the equivalent of a JSOC for public health info, a capability that surfaces analysis to inform in real time, even if it’s only partially predictive. Some information is better than an info vacuum in a crisis. This is a big theme BTW of my upcoming book. — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) August 5, 2021

However, there is reportedly some relevant Delta data available — and it still views the trends surrounding breakthrough cases favorably for most vaccinated people.

OK, but we're getting data from hospitals & states hit by Delta lately. It's not 95% unvaccinated in the hospital. But it's not a whole lot below that. And most of the vaxxed-hospitalized are immunocompromised and/or very old - which is not surprising. Here is Virginia thru 7/30. pic.twitter.com/8wfJmam79f — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) August 5, 2021

It could very well be just one larger messaging problem.