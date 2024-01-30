Caught ruby red-handed: no jail time for man who stole Judy Garland's 'Wizard of Oz' slippers

A dying Minnesota man who confessed to stealing Judy Garland's ruby slippers from "The Wizard of Oz" has avoided jail by striking a plea deal. Terry Jon Martin, 76, claimed an old mob associate persuaded him to commit the 2005 museum heist for "one last score". Martin originally planned to sell the gems from the slippers, but got rid of them after discovering the rubies were actually made of glass, said the BBC.

Rockin' rest rooms …

Bathrooms aren't typically the highlight of a convenience store, but at six HOP Shops in Kentucky the restrooms are the hottest spots in town. Inside are large red buttons with signs that read "Do Not Push This Button". When you push the button, as you are expected to, coloured lights turn on, a disco ball appears and music starts to play, said UPI. Each bathroom has its own song – in Verona, it's "Stayin' Alive"; in Carrollton, "Dancing Queen".

Flightless bird delays flight

A penguin on the runway at New Zealand's Wellington International Airport caused a flight to be delayed, reported People. The "unusual little visitor" had wandered on to the tarmac, the airport said in a post on Instagram, leading to a scramble by staff to get the bird to safety. The airport has since done some "penguin proofing" to its fencing to "keep our flippered friends out of trouble".