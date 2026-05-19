‘Starmer sabotage’
A round-up of the headlines from the UK front pages
“Starmer sabotages Burnham on Brexit”, says The Telegraph. “I won’t walk away”, says The Mirror, quoting the PM. Burnham is trying to “reassure markets he will not rip up the UK’s fiscal rules”, says the Financial Times. “Slippery Burnham’s two U-turns in one day”, says the Daily Mail. “Britons want to keep pension triple lock”, the Daily Express says. “HS2 will cost more than Nasa’s Artemis Moon mission”, says The i Paper. “See-hole surgery”, says Metro. The Daily Star leads on “Jezza’s heart op”.
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