What's going on at Disney?

In a stunning turn of events, Disney is swapping out one Bob for another. What's going on at the company that led to its CEO being ousted on a Sunday night and replaced by the very man who gave him the job? Here's everything to know: Wait, Bob Iger is back at Disney? Yes, in a Sunday evening bombshell, Disney announced CEO Bob Chapek has stepped down effective immediately and Bob Iger, who served as CEO from 2005 through 2020, is returning to his old job. It was a jaw-dropping development for a number of reasons, including the fact that Iger had dismissed the possibility of returning to Disney after officially retiring at the end of 2021. But Iger is regarded as one of the most effective leaders in Disney's history, having overseen a number of blockbuster deals including the acquisition of Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm. Upon Iger's return, Frozen star Josh Gad tweeted he's never "been so happy," welcoming back "the GOAT." Disney said Iger has agreed to serve as CEO for two years, during which time he'll work with the board to develop "a successor to lead the company at the completion of his term." Why was Bob Chapek's tenure so tumultuous? Iger, though, already did choose a successor in 2020 — but it didn't quite work out as expected. Bob Chapek had served as head of Disney's parks division until February 2020, when he was named CEO in a somewhat surprising pick. The last year of Iger's tenure was hugely successful for Disney, which released seven films that grossed over $1 billion worldwide. Chapek, on the other hand, took over just before one of the most challenging periods in the company's history, as Disney was soon forced to close its theme parks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.