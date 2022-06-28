Disney extends CEO Bob Chapek's contract after Don't Say Gay controversy

Bob Chapek is here to stay.

Disney's Board of Directors has unanimously voted to extend CEO Bob Chapek's contract for another three years, the company said Tuesday.

"Leading this great company is the honor of a lifetime, and I am grateful to the board for their support," Chapek said.

Chapek has served as CEO of Disney since 2020 after Bob Iger stepped down, and he was previously chair of Disney Parks. Earlier this year, though, Chapek's future as CEO was called into question after the company faced a public relations crisis following his decision not to speak out against Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, drawing backlash from employees.

Chapek ultimately did speak out against the bill, and he apologized to Disney's LGBTQ+ employees for his earlier silence. "Speaking to you, reading your messages, and meeting with you have helped me better understand how painful our silence was," he said. Disney's condemnation of the bill then sparked further backlash from Florida Republicans, including Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Other controversies under Chapek's tenure have included Scarlett Johansson suing the company over her compensation for Black Widow's streaming release, leading Disney to fire back with a blistering statement revealing her salary for the film.

But Disney Chairman of the Board Susan Arnold said Tuesday that Chapek has helped the company, which beat subscriber expectations for its streaming service Disney+ last quarter, emerge "in a position of strength" from the pandemic, calling him the "right leader at the right time."