Trump reportedly on verge of selling rights to D.C. hotel

Former President Donald Trump moved out of the White House in January, and his name may be the next to leave Pennsylvania Avenue.

Per Axios, Trump is reportedly in "advance talks" to sell his rights to the Trump International Hotel, which is housed in Washington's 122-year-old historic Old Post Office building. If a sale goes through, Axios writes, it could serve as "a symbolic bombshell for his opponents" who saw Trump's ownership of the hotel as unethical during his presidency, especially because many of his supporters and allies would use it as a hub of sorts.

There are no details on the potential terms yet, but sources told Axios that Trump will likely get less for the rights than the $500 million he was reportedly looking for back when he tried to sell back in 2019. Read more at Axios.