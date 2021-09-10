Trump is reportedly 'open' to endorsing Jair Bolsonaro's re-election, possibly at a 'mega-rally' featuring them both

Far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has quite a few things in common with former President Donald Trump. Known as the "Trump of the Tropics," Bolsonaro has "molded himself" in the ex-president's image, and even stood firmly by his side as the Jan. 6 Capitol riot led global ally after global ally to turn their back on the man accused of inciting it.

Luckily for Bolsonaro, however, Trump could reportedly be ready to reward the Brazilian leader for his loyalty. According to The Daily Beast, Trump "told confidants that he's open to publicly endorsing Bolsonaro's reelection, potentially at a mega-rally in Brazil where he and Bolsonaro could appear together side-by-side, to rail against what they each deem undesired election outcomes." Bolsonaro is widely expected to lose "decisively" in the race against former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and has gotten ahead of the fallout by preemptively spreading baseless claims of election fraud. The strategy is "jarringly reminiscent" of that employed by Trump following his defeat in the 2020 election, notes The Daily Beast.

Regardless of whether or not the Trump-Bolsonaro mega-event comes to life, the "bromance" between the two chaotically likeminded leaders remains "firmly intact." Read more at The Daily Beast.