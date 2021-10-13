Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Speed Reads

hey, if you say so

Trump tells Republicans they should not vote in 2022 or 2024 without answers to 2020 'fraud'

byBrigid Kennedy
5:53 PM

Well...alright then.

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a statement claiming "Republicans will not be voting in [2022] or [2024]" unless the "thoroughly and conclusively documented" presidential "election fraud of 2020" is investigated. He then goes on to call abstaining from voting "the single most important thing for Republicans to do." Quite the interesting call to action for a man reportedly readying his own 2024 campaign.

Whatever happens, thank god we have this in writing.