Trump tells Republicans they should not vote in 2022 or 2024 without answers to 2020 'fraud'

Well...alright then.

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a statement claiming "Republicans will not be voting in [2022] or [2024]" unless the "thoroughly and conclusively documented" presidential "election fraud of 2020" is investigated. He then goes on to call abstaining from voting "the single most important thing for Republicans to do." Quite the interesting call to action for a man reportedly readying his own 2024 campaign.

🤔 Trump just threatened to have Republican voters stay home in 2022 and 2024 unless the party is able to "solve" (by which he seems to mean overturn) the result of the last presidential election, which he lost. pic.twitter.com/sHvXHrKZtH — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 13, 2021

Trump was effective at depressing Republican turnout in Georgia's runoff election, & I assume he would be effective at depressing Republican turnout in 2022 & in his own reelection campaign in 2024. https://t.co/v6CRCF8d4y — Derek T. Muller (@derektmuller) October 13, 2021

Whatever happens, thank god we have this in writing.