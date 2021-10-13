Speed Reads
hey, if you say so
Trump tells Republicans they should not vote in 2022 or 2024 without answers to 2020 'fraud'
Well...alright then.
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a statement claiming "Republicans will not be voting in [2022] or [2024]" unless the "thoroughly and conclusively documented" presidential "election fraud of 2020" is investigated. He then goes on to call abstaining from voting "the single most important thing for Republicans to do." Quite the interesting call to action for a man reportedly readying his own 2024 campaign.
Whatever happens, thank god we have this in writing.