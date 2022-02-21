Trump's new social network needs the tech law he hates

TRUTH Social, former President Donald Trump's "free speech" social media platform, is set to launch on Feb. 21. Part of the popular crusade against "Big Tech tyranny," TRUTH promises to be an oasis of unrestricted political speech. But the platform's recent decision to use auto-moderation bots, as well as its oddly restrictive terms of service, suggest Team Trump has perhaps developed a newfound appreciation for both the virtue and necessity of Section 230, the law which enables platforms to choose the content they host. TRUTH Social won't realize its vision of freewheeling free speech. But it will serve as a much-needed reminder of the value that law.

Devin Nunes, the former GOP representative-turned-Trump Media CEO, said on Wednesday that TRUTH Social will be the most "family-friendly" social media site on the market. This means it intends to moderate content that offends social conservatives even more heavily than its Big Tech rivals do. To this end, TRUTH already enlisted Hive, a Silicon Valley AI company, to auto-moderate "hate speech, spam, pornography, and bullying." This is the same technology used by Facebook and Twitter, and for good reason.

Prior attempts at creating "free speech" platforms, like Parler and Gettr, became so overrun with offensive junk they became practically unusable. The reason that TRUTH Social can work with Hive and maintain a "family friendly" environment is because Section 230 gives them the freedom to do so without facing liability — the very law that Trump (as well as nearly five dozen bills in Congress) wants to repeal.

Other examples of speech that runs afoul of TRUTH's terms of service include content that "disparage[s]" Trump Media and content that "annoy[s]" Trump himself. Curiously, TRUTH users may also be banned from the site for "excessive use of capital letters." TRUTH has the right to make all these rules precisely because of the Section 230 protections Trump tried to nix while president.