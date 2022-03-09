Report: Trump's plane made an emergency landing because of an engine failure

Former President Donald Trump's plane made an emergency landing Saturday evening due to an engine failure, Politico reports Wednesday per two sources familiar with the matter.

The ex-president was on his way back to Palm Beach, Fla., where he lives at his Mar-a-Lago estate, after a speech at a donor retreat in New Orleans, writes Politico. The retreat was hosted by the Republican National Committee.

Trump's plane was apparently in the air for between 20 and 30 minutes before an engine failed "and the pilot of the private plane decided to turn around and return to the New Orleans airport," Politico writes, according to one of the sources.

Per audio of the communications between the pilot and the air traffic control tower, the landing was described as "emergency in nature," Politico writes.

When the aircraft was back down on the ground, the RNC reached out to a donor and found Trump another plane. The former president eventually made it back to Palm Beach around 3 a.m. on Sunday. Read more at Politico.