Ivanka's interview with Jan. 6 committee was a 'shame and harassment,' Trump says

Former President Donald Trump doesn't seem very happy the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot spoke with his daughter (and former White House adviser) Ivanka Trump this week.

In discussion with The Washington Post, Trump said the panel's interview with Ivanka was a "shame and harassment," but insisted he was unaware as to the specifics of what was discussed. He said he also did not know what his daughter's husband (and another former White House adviser) Jared Kushner told the committee in his six-hour interview, per the Post.

Trump said he offered both Ivanka and Jared "privilege," but they declined.

The former president said he not been contacted by the Jan. 6 committee and "didn't know what he would do if he were," the Post writes.

"It depends what the request is," Trump remarked.

Ivanka's Trump Tuesday testimony, which she gave remotely, lasted about eight hours. She apparently did not invoke executive privilege or her right against self-incrimination. Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said the former first daughter wasn't overly chatty but was "answering questions."

A different committee member — Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) — last week said Kushner's testimony was "really valuable" for the committee. Read more at The Washington Post.