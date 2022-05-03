The pros and cons of a Trump endorsement

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed several candidates on the ballot in Tuesday primary states Ohio and Indiana. On its face a coveted show of support, backing from Trump is — perhaps surprisingly — not without its drawbacks. Here are some of the upsides and downsides of being on the receiving end of a Trump endorsement.

PRO: It's a seal of approval for Republican candidates

Trump's kingmaker status may face its ultimate test this primary season, but there's no denying an endorsement from the former president usually bolsters the recipient's poll numbers.

"Every candidate should be out there seeking a Trump endorsement, because more often than not, it helps candidates substantially," Republican strategist Gregg Keller recently told Morning Consult. But, he conceded, it's unlikely to be "a silver bullet in all races at all times."

CON: It might end up helping their opponents

Sometimes, a Trump endorsement actually ends up helping the endorsee's opponent, The Conversation previously reported.

During the 2018 midterms, for example, The Conversation found that while a Trump nod helped raise money, it also helped Democratic counterparts fundraise. Research from other political scientists supports this phenomenon — dubbed the "backlash effect" — in which an endorsement on one side of a race fuels the base on the other, The Conversation writes. In 2018, a Trump endorsement appeared to do exactly that, galvanizing the liberal voter base and increasing their monetary donations and mobilization at the polls.

PRO: It helps differentiate otherwise similar candidates

Take, for example, Ohio's GOP Senate primary race, in which Trump recently announced his support of Hillbilly Elegy author and Twitter provocateur J.D. Vance, writes The New Statesman. Some of the race's other Republican candidates have received high-profile backing of their own (GOP Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Ted Cruz of Texas endorsed Mike Gibbons and Josh Mandel, respectively), and voters might use the varying seals of approval — including Trump's — to differentiate on Election Day.