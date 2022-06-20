58 percent of Americans say Trump should be charged with a crime over Jan. 6, poll finds

The share of Americans who say former President Donald Trump bears "a great deal" or a "good amount" of responsibility for the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the Capitol has held steady at about 58 percent since right after the attack, ABC News reports. But after the first full week of televised hearings by the House Jan. 6 committee, 58 percent of Americans also say they think Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in the attack, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds. That's up from 52 percent in April and 54 percent days after the attack.

Opinions about whether Trump should face criminal charges break down along partisan lines, unsurprisingly. In the new poll, 91 percent of Democrats, 19 percent of Republicans, and 62 percent of self-described independents said Trump should be charged.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted June 17-18 among a random national sample of 545 adults from the Ipsos Public Affairs KnowledgePanel. The margin of sampling error is ±4.5 percentage points.