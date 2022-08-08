In Trump's missing texts, an echo of Nixon's 18 minutes

More texts are missing.

Last week, America learned that the Pentagon deleted text histories from the cell phones of key officials — including acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller — following the Jan. 6 insurrection. It's part of a trend: "Similar deletions of communications around Jan. 6 by the Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service were already the subject of considerable controversy," Martin Pengelly notes at The Guardian.

Now questions are being asked. Are those departments covering up complicity in the insurrection, covering up their failures, or is the whole thing simply a big — and unfortunate — coincidence? The last option seems increasingly unlikely. "At the seniormost levels of those departments I'd have to say, it does smell, it is problematic," said former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson.

In politics, there is an old saying: "The cover-up is worse than the crime." In American history, one cover-up is more famous than any other, and it involves the disappearance of electronic documentation: The case of the missing 18 minutes from the Nixon White House tapes. Here's everything you need to know:

What was Watergate?

The scandal that prematurely ended Richard Nixon's presidency started on June 17, 1972, when a group of burglars was caught breaking into the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate Hotel in Washington D.C. One of the burglars was soon linked to Richard Nixon's re-election campaign. For Nixon, everything went downhill from there.

Over the next two years, it emerged that the Nixon White House was a hotbed of illegal activity and power abuses. His staff had drawn up an "enemies list" with the names of hundreds of critics — including, bizarrely, singer Barbra Streisand, actor Paul Newman, and New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath — with the intent of using "the available federal machinery to screw our political enemies." His administration used the IRS to audit and harass left-leaning think tanks and journalists who had written critically of the administration. His henchmen even burglarized the office of a psychiatrist who treated Daniel Ellsberg, the whistleblower who had released the Pentagon Papers to the public.

How did the tapes come into play?

Nixon and his cronies might've gotten away with all of this, except for one thing: The White House kept a recording system that taped many of his Oval Office conversations. He wasn't the first president to do this: "Six American presidents — from Franklin Delano Roosevelt to Nixon — taped at least some of their conversations," Richard A. Moss and Luke Nichter wrote for The Washington Post in 2017. As Nixon plotted with aides to thwart the investigation into the Watergate break-in, "the plan was captured on a voice-activated taping system in a recording that came to be known as 'the smoking gun,'" Tom van der Voort writes for the Miller Center.