Speed Reads

Point-counterpoint

Biden and Fox News both stepped on Trump's 2024 campaign rollout with divergent counterprogramming

byPeter Weber
11:41 PM

Former President Donald Trump formally launched his third campaign for president on Tuesday. And while he was giving an hour-long speech at his Mar-a-Lago club announcing his candidacy, the White House offered a little counterprograming, posting a video from President Biden's official Twitter account with a reminder of how, the video says, "Donald Trump failed America."

Trump's speech itself was broadcast on cable news networks, though as it continued past the 45-minute mark the networks started to cut away, leaving C-SPAN among the few broadcasters carrying it live. On Fox News, Sean Hannity's prime time show cut away from Trump to a panel of Trump backers praising the speech, while the speech was ongoing in the background. There was bipartisan agreement that this setup would be hard to parody. 

