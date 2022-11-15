Point-counterpoint
Biden and Fox News both stepped on Trump's 2024 campaign rollout with divergent counterprogramming
Former President Donald Trump formally launched his third campaign for president on Tuesday. And while he was giving an hour-long speech at his Mar-a-Lago club announcing his candidacy, the White House offered a little counterprograming, posting a video from President Biden's official Twitter account with a reminder of how, the video says, "Donald Trump failed America."
Trump's speech itself was broadcast on cable news networks, though as it continued past the 45-minute mark the networks started to cut away, leaving C-SPAN among the few broadcasters carrying it live. On Fox News, Sean Hannity's prime time show cut away from Trump to a panel of Trump backers praising the speech, while the speech was ongoing in the background. There was bipartisan agreement that this setup would be hard to parody.