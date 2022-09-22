6.8 magnitude earthquake hits Mexico days after a 7.6 magnitude

Mexico was hit with a 6.8 magnitude earthquake on Thursday morning leaving one person dead, a woman who reportedly tripped and hit her head in her own home. Another death was reported after the event due to a heart attack. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was centered in the western state of Michoacán near the Pacific coast, reports NPR. The quake struck at 1:16 a.m. Thursday local time, causing many to evacuate their homes in the middle of the night.

This earthquake comes just three days after another 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit Mexico on Monday, which caused two deaths. The Monday earthquake fell on Sept. 19, an infamous date with significant earthquakes occurring three times in history: 1985, 2017, and now 2022.

The Thursday morning earthquake was considered an aftershock of Monday's, and has reportedly not caused much damage other than swaying buildings and panic. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System also didn't indicate any tsunami threats from this earthquake, Reuters reports. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador posted on Twitter indicating that there was no reported damage.