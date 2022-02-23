Poll: Conservatives reject book banning but still hate critical race theory

Large majorities of conservatives and Republicans disapprove of critical race theory, but that doesn't mean they're ready to ban books that depict slavery or highlight the uglier aspects of U.S. history, CBS News reports.

According to a new CBS News/YouGov poll over 80 percent of Americans agree that books should never be banned from schools for criticizing U.S. history, depicting slavery, discussing race, or including political ideas with which respondents disagree.

Opposition to book banning is also high among right-leaning Americans. Eighty-five percent of conservatives, 88 percent of Republicans, and 88 percent of Trump voters said books should never be banned for depicting slavery.

Two thirds of conservatives agreed that "public schools should be allowed to teach about ideas and historical events that might make some students uncomfortable," far short of the 90 percent of liberals who agreed with the same statement, but still a large majority.

When it comes to critical race theory, though, right-of-center Americans remain strenuously opposed. Eighty-six percent of Republicans have an unfavorable view of CRT compared to only 19 percent of Democrats. Independents are split right down the middle, with 53 percent viewing CRT unfavorably.

The poll surveyed 2,494 adults between Feb. 15 and Feb. 18 and has an error margin of 2.3 percent.