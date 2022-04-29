Parents like their kids' schools. Education is still a problem for liberals.

Americans are satisfied in particular, but mad in general. That's the finding of a new poll on education by NPR and Ipsos. Consistent with other recent studies, the survey found majorities of parents approve of the schools their children attend, but worry about the condition of education around the country.

The gap between people's assessment of their own experiences and their broader judgments isn't limited to education. Political scientists invoke "Fenno's Paradox" — the observation that voters approve of their own representative while disapproving of Congress. Although it seems counterintuitive, the explanation isn't hard to grasp. Members of Congress work hard to understand and satisfy the preferences of their own constituents, whose support they need for reelection. They have weaker incentives to cooperate with other members of Congress in order to promote a coherent national agenda, encouraging the conclusion that Congress as a whole is gridlocked and dysfunctional.

Schools operate in a similar way. We speak of a national education system. But there are really 50 state systems (plus sundry territories), divided into nearly 14,000 semi-independent districts, which oversee over 130,000 individual schools. Because those schools answer to elected school boards or other local officials, which are themselves subject to oversight by legislatures and statewide executive officers, they tend to respond to the people they serve. And not all students attend local district schools. Charter schools, private school, and home schools give families more choice of overall approach — and sometimes more direct influence over what's taught.

As with Congress, the result is a messy compromise that allows many parents to get what they want in their own children's schools, but makes it hard for them to influence what happens elsewhere. The inherent frustration is heightened by social media, which make it easy to circulate oversights and outrages far beyond the jurisdictions where they're actually relevant. That's how curricular decisions in obscure corners of Tennessee become national news stories.