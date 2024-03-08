The Week Independent Schools Guide, Spring/Summer 2024

With spring finally on its way, we are delighted to present the latest issue of The Week Independent Schools Guide.

For this publication, we have been delving into artificial intelligence (AI) in education. A huge change is taking place in the education landscape because of AI, not least the launch of generative AI tools such as ChatGPT that can write an essay in a few seconds. We've been finding out how this step change is affecting schools, from the dazzling teaching opportunities in the classroom to the numerous tasks they face, not least skilling up an entire teaching body with this new tech. As Jonnie Noakes, director of teaching and learning at Eton College, says: "It's a challenge people understand they need to be up for, because trying to ignore AI really isn't an option." Quite.

Tim Manly, the former Head of Hurstpierpoint College and CEO of the innovative Hurst Education Trust has written an inspirational piece about what he hopes will be another paradigm shift in UK education, a future blurring of the boundaries between state and independent schools of the kind he is seeing with the Hurst Education Trust. As he says: "In a world which is increasingly cursed by polarisation… it would be refreshing to see greater integration and collaboration in education."

Meanwhile, our regular school debate focuses on another hot topic: whether it's time to call time on GCSEs. Susan Wijeratna, the Head at Latymer Upper School, which has taken the widely publicised decision to drop some GCSEs, takes up the cudgels in the Yes corner while Alastair Chirnside, Warden of St Edward's School, Oxford, presents the opposing view.

Our Top Reads are recommendations from teachers, librarians and heads of science on a science fiction, futuristic or AI-related theme. We have had some amazing suggestions, from the dark and dystopian for older readers, such as "Station Eleven" by Emily St John Mandel (one of my absolute favourite books of recent years) to captivating books for younger readers such as "Our Sister, Again" by Sophie Cameron, the story about a young girl whose sister is brought back to life using AI.

And I was thrilled to interview Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon about her school days. Dr Imafidon is a true STEM legend, a child-prodigy who passed her computing A-level aged 11 and went on to found Stemettes, an award-winning social initiative to inspire girls and young women to pursue careers in science and tech. She reflects on her amazing teacher, Mr Davies, who saw her potential so many years ago at primary school. "I don't know what would have happened to me if he hadn't seen me and offered the pathway that he did when I was eight years old," she says. "That's why I do what I do now… I realise what a privilege it was to have had that kind of opportunity."

Finally, don't miss our exclusive guide to the best prep schools in the UK. We hope you enjoy this issue.

Amanda Constance is the editor of The Week’s Independent Schools Guide. Read the full publication below or click here.