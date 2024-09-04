The history and impact of HBCUs

Schools have long been desegregated, but historically Black colleges and universities are still filling a need in the United States

A drum major wearing a blue uniform jumps on the field during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands
HBCU culture was on full display at the annual Pepsi National Battle of the Bands
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have long been a bastion for upward mobility and a port in the storm for Black Americans seeking a place in academia. Before the United States fully integrated schools, the majority of Black students earned their degrees from HBCUs, but those numbers have dwindled over time. Now, the nation's 107 HBCUs are in the spotlight as enrollment surges and a Howard University grad runs for president.

The origin of HBCUs

In Depth Colleges History Kamala Harris
Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

