Why can't Ofsted stop rise in 'illegal schools'?

Worrying rise in alternative education providers where teachers require neither qualifications nor criminal record checks

A Covid vaccine conspiracy protest, showing someone holding an anti-5G placard
Students at the illegal school were given leaflets that stated that Covid vaccines, climate science and 5G were all tools the authorities use to subdue the population
(Image credit: Lucy North / MI News/ NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK
published

A report that children are being taught "misinformation and quackery" at an "illegal school" based in a "grimy former nightclub" in Greater Manchester has reignited the debate on whether enough is being done to regulate alternative education providers.

Ofsted told the BBC it is "urgently investigating" the claims in The Times that an alternative education provider has been promoting conspiracy theories to children.

