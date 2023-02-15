Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Speed Reads

In charge

Tesla 'supercharger' will soon be compatible with other EVs

byDevika Rao
11:44 AM
Top of Tesla supercharger.

Svetlana_Angelus/Getty Images

Tesla is planning to open 7,500 of its electric vehicle chargers to other brands of vehicles by 2024, the White House said Wednesday.

The decision follows "intense" lobbying from the Biden administration, whose goal is to make 500,000 new EV chargers available across the country by 2030, reports The Washington Post

Tesla has not allowed other brands to use their "superchargers" in hopes of making its technology the dominant on the market; now, however, CEO Elon Musk has indicated that his "intent was to work with us to make his network interoperable," said Biden administration Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu. "[Tesla was] one of the early folks out there in this space — it was critically important to us that everybody be included in the conversation."

Skip advert

Biden's infrastructure law set aside $7.5 billion in funding for electric vehicle infrastructure in hopes of creating "a national network of chargers that will work for everyone, everywhere, no matter what type of car or state they're in," Landrieu said. Along with Tesla, the Biden administration also secured commitments from General Motors, Pilot Co., and EVGo, reports CNBC.

Additionally, the Department of Transportation set new standards "meant to build out a national network of charging equipment that is interoperable," and launched a grant program providing $5 billion over five years, reports Politico. Up until now, Tesla was the only company with widespread chargers.

Remarked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg: "No matter what EV you drive, we want to make sure that you will be able to plug in, know the price that you're going to be paying, and charge up with a predictable and user-friendly experience, just as when you are filling up with gas today."

Skip advert