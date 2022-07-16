Musk's lawyers move to block Twitter's request for an expedited trial

Elon Musk's lawyers argued in a Friday filing with the Delaware Chancery Court that Twitter's request for a trial within two months is "unjustifiable."

The billionaire's legal team asked for a trial date of Feb. 13, 2023, at the earliest. Musk's lawyers claimed that they would need that time for discovery and for lining up experts to testify. According to Fox News, if Musk gets his way, "there are concerns the deal could collapse as the debt financing package committed by banks for the acquisition expires in April 2023."

Musk offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share — about $44 billion dollars — on April 25 before attempting to cancel the deal on July 8, claiming Twitter had breached the terms of the agreement by failing to provide accurate data on spam and fake accounts.

In what could be a bad sign for Musk, the judge trying the case is one of the few in U.S. history to have ordered a reluctant buyer to close an acquisition deal, Reuters reported.