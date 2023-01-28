Moguls: Tesla's chief ratchets up the risks

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk testified this week in a shareholder lawsuit that he was serious when he tweeted in 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take the pioneering electric-car company private, said Patrick McGee and Hannah Murphy in the Financial Times. In response to the accusation he'd "artificially boosted Tesla's stock price" with that public statement, Musk told a federal jury that he had "what he considered a 'handshake' agreement" with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund to help finance a stock buyout. "Looking solemn in a dark suit with a dark tie," the billionaire denied the suggestion that the $420 stock price he floated was "a joke" based on "a commonly used term for cannabis." However, he added, there was "some karma around 420" — he just wasn't sure if it was "good or bad karma." Tesla's shares rose well above $420 but are now at only about a third of that level.

Even for Tesla, "the last three months have been a whirlwind," said Ian Sherr at CNET. With the resale value of its cars "dropping along with the company's stock," Musk has continued "to burn goodwill across the tech industry and the wider public" since his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Tesla's problems have raised "a crucial question" over the timing of his sale of nearly $3.6 billion of Tesla stock in December last year, said Jonathan Weil in The Wall Street Journal. A few weeks later, Tesla announced fourth-quarter vehicle deliveries "significantly below the company's most recent forecast." Did Musk "know that business had slowed when he sold his shares?" The question "should be of great interest to the SEC," said one expert on insider trading.