Gassy livestock are going to be taxed in Denmark

Cows are about to cost more moola

Photo collage of a cow surrounded by Euro symbols, arranged like the stars of the EU flag. In the background, there is an aerial photo of a herd of cows, and fumes, as if emitted from the cows.
Livestock release emissions, especially methane — which is a significant contributor to global warming
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By
published

Cows, sheep and pigs emit a surprising amount of greenhouse gases, making livestock farming one of the more polluting areas of agriculture. To account for this, Denmark has issued a tax on the emissions from livestock beginning in 2030. They will be the first country to institute this type of tax. 

The cow tax

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

