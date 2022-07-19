At least 1,100 people have died in Spain and Portugal from heat-related causes

In the last week, at least 1,100 people have died in Portugal and Spain from heat-related causes.

A brutal heat wave has brought scorching temperatures to Europe, with some areas of Spain seeing highs of 114 degrees Fahrenheit. In Portugal, there have been 659 deaths, with most among the elderly. Local media reports that a couple in their 70s died when they were driving away from wildfires in northern Portugal and their car fell in a ravine.

In Europe, most homes don't have air conditioning, and people looking to cool down are being advised to take cold showers or baths; put cold rags on their wrists and neck; and buy box fans that blow out hot air and bring in cool air. Experts say the most important step is to remember to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated.