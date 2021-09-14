Majority of Americans incorrectly believe Facebook activity is protected by First Amendment, survey finds

Americans have become much more knowledgeable about the First Amendment in general over the last few years — perhaps due to an increase in attention to things of that nature during the days of the Trump administration, the coronavirus pandemic, and the nationwide protests of 2020. But there's still some confusion over how exactly things work, the latest annual survey on civic knowledge from the University of Pennsylvania's Annenberg Public Policy Center found.

When asked to name the protections specified in the First Amendment, 74% named freedom of speech; 56% named freedom of religion; 50% named freedom of the press. The other 2 were tougher: 30% named the right to peaceably assemble and only 20% named right to petition the government pic.twitter.com/IXzqEHU3jM — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 14, 2021

For instance, while 74 percent of Americans know that freedom of speech know that freedom of speech is protected by the First Amendment, 61 percent incorrectly think that means Facebook is required to permit all Americans to freely express themselves on the social media platform. Political affiliation doesn't really matter here, either — 66 percent of self-described conservatives, 61 percent of self-described moderates, and 55 percent of self-described liberals believe that.

In reality, the First Amendment protects citizens from government censorship. Facebook, a private entity, is able to remove posts or users depending on whether they vioalte its terms of agreements, though it's unlikely the ethical, philosophical, and political debates over whether that should continue to be the case will simmer anytime soon.

The survey was conducted for APPC by SSRS on August 3-8 among 1,007 U.S. adults. The margin of error is 3.8 percentage points. Read more results here.