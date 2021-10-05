Facebook responds to whistleblower testimony by asking to be regulated

Embattled tech giant Facebook has issued a response following former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen's damning testimony before a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday. Previously, Haugen leaked internal documents to both Congress and The Wall Street Journal, which then became the basis for the Facebook Files investigation published by the latter.

Facebook Statement on today's Senate Subcommittee Hearing. pic.twitter.com/j6mOpEt9P8 — Andy Stone (@andymstone) October 5, 2021

Haugen worked at the company "for less than two years, had no direct reports, never attended a decision-point meeting with C-level executives — and testified more than six times to not working on the subject matter in question," wrote Facebook's director of policy communications in a statement following the hearing.

And although the company does not agree with her "characterization of the many issues she testified about," Facebook agrees with Haugen on one thing — it's time for Congress "to begin to create standard rules for the internet."

The brief statement did, however, receive some criticism for its attempt to discredit Haugen, with one person even calling the response "utterly misguided."

This attempt by Facebook to discredit the testimony today of Facebook whistleblower @FrancesHaugen is so utterly misguided. It reinforces exactly what she said: that Facebook is trapped within a cycle of lies, deceit, denial & avoidance. And until it recognises that, it's doomed https://t.co/0baROja4II — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) October 5, 2021

I didn't watch this hearing, but when a company responds to allegations by not actually refuting any of the allegations *and* attacking the background of the person making them, it tells you a lot about the nature of the claims. https://t.co/6dsfJ74DwT — Sylvan Lane (@SylvanLane) October 5, 2021

"just fascinating watching Frances Haugen methodically dismantle, collapse and chop into pieces *years* of Facebook PR messaging and deflection." case in point 👇 https://t.co/3PJUwbTL8G — John Paczkowski (@JohnPaczkowski) October 5, 2021

Facebook again trying to minimize. “Never attended decision-point meetings with C-level executives” seems, uh, very specific. https://t.co/WDE91x0Jwj — Karissa Bell (@karissabe) October 5, 2021

Forget everything you just heard. The whistleblower did not attend a decision-point meeting with C-level executives. https://t.co/pCx0deiWnl — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) October 5, 2021

Talk about a rough couple of days.