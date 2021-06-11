Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Unseen art

An empty art gallery.

Rawpixel/iStock

byThe Week Staff
June 11, 2021

This week's question: An unknown buyer has paid $18,350 for "Io Sono [I Am]," an invisible sculpture by Salvatore Garau. The Italian artist, 67, describes the work as a "density of thoughts." In seven words or fewer, please come up with the name of a permanent exhibit where art lovers could admire high-concept sculptures or paintings that can't be seen.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Love bug

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Unseen art" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 15. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the June 25 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on June 18. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

