The Week contest: Unseen art

This week's question: An unknown buyer has paid $18,350 for "Io Sono [I Am]," an invisible sculpture by Salvatore Garau. The Italian artist, 67, describes the work as a "density of thoughts." In seven words or fewer, please come up with the name of a permanent exhibit where art lovers could admire high-concept sculptures or paintings that can't be seen.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Unseen art" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 15. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the June 25 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on June 18. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.