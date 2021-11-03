The winners and losers of election night 2021

But "if we forget about Trump and the history of the last five years, Youngkin's victory looks completely ordinary," Ryan Cooper explains at The Week. CNN adds that Youngkin "focused on his own brand and on issues that were top of mind for local voters, instead of on a Trump-centric or Trump-style campaign that relied on rotating grievances and personal pique." Indeed, savvy to the fact that Trump lost Virginia to Joe Biden by about 10 points in 2020, Youngkin delicately avoided both campaigning with Trump and alienating Trump's base. The result paid off in spades. As Politico reports, "Trump won rural Virginia 52-46 last year. Youngkin won it 64-36. Trump won non-college whites 62-38. Youngkin won those voters by a whopping 76-24. Youngkin's pivot to the center was successful, but his quiet fueling of the Trump base seemed to pay even bigger dividends." Loser: The misinformation playbook A campaign of misinformation is what led to Trump supporters violently storming the Capitol this past winter, encouraged by unfounded claims of fraud and conspiracy. But as this election night proved, and Mathis points out for The Week, Republicans don't need to lean on the misinformation playbook to win elections. Youngkin particularly took pains to distance himself from Capitol rioters: "It is weird and wrong to pledge allegiance to a flag connected to Jan. 6," he said of an incident at an event where Trump called in to endorse Youngkin. "As I have said many times before, the violence that occurred on Jan. 6 was sickening and wrong," Youngkin added. Meanwhile, in Montana, Great Falls Mayor Bob Kelly (D) easily won re-election. Kelly supports the creation of a national heritage area in central Montana; the proposal, however, was plagued by a misinformation campaign that falsely claimed the designation would hurt farmers and landowners. Fred Burow, Kelly's challenger, "opposed the proposal and trumpeted disinformation about it," The New York Times reports. Despite — or perhaps because of — that, he lost.