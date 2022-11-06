6 spectacular homes in the desert

Las Vegas, Nevada

From Mesa Ridge this three-bedroom villa offers sweeping views of the city and surrounding terrain. Designed for indoor-outdoor living, the house has a great room with fireplace and glass pocket doors to the covered patio and pool deck; adjoining dining room and eat-in chef's kitchen; and a primary suite looking out on the pool and mountains.

The lot includes desert gardens, a pool with a hot tub and a waterfall, and an outdoor fireplace. $2,295,000. Ivan Sher, Forbes Global Properties, (702) 400-2400.

Scottsdale, Arizona

This four-bedroom contemporary's organic materials and extensive windows reflect and let in the desert landscape. The open-plan house features retractable glass walls in the great room and primary suite; multiple fireplaces; a chef's kitchen; and an office with a private patio.

Outside are a pavered court, cactus gardens, a guest casita, and a patio with pool, spa, grill, stack-stone firepit, and sunset views; golf, trails, and a national forest are nearby. $3,500,000. Dan Wolski, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, (480) 266-7557.

Tubac, Arizona

The decks of this four-bedroom smart home overlook the San Cayetano and Santa Rita mountains. The house has a 23-foot-high main room with walls of windows; a gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry; an owners' suite with fireplace; and a theater with a wet bar and a popcorn machine.

The 72-acre property includes a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen with fireplace, and garage wired for EV; Tubac's golf, dining, and arts scene are minutes away. $2,100,000. Michael Connelly, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, (520) 268-2288.

Joshua Tree, California

This three-bedroom home is surrounded by Joshua trees and other desert flora, and the mountains. The remodeled 1958 house features an open layout, beamed ceilings, polished concrete floors and counters, white-oak cabinetry, wood-burning fireplace, renovated kitchen and bath, and primary bedroom with floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood doors to the yard.

The 1.25-acre parcel includes its own Joshua tree, saguaro cacti, and a side patio; shopping, dining, and Joshua Tree National Park are close by. $649,000. Angela Gollan, Sotheby's International Realty – Los Feliz, (310) 344-6970.

Rancho Mirage, California

Rancho Mirage lies between Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley, ringed by desert and three mountain ranges. This five-bedroom home has floor-to-ceiling windows, detailed high ceilings, living and dining rooms joined by a double-sided fireplace, a primary and four guest suites, a professional office, and a gym.

The 1.39-acre landscaped lot includes gardens, lawns, modern statuary, an infinity pool and spa, a pavilion with a built-in kitchen, a tennis court, and panoramic views. $5,350,000. Bob Greenbaum, Douglas Elliman – Palm Springs, (760) 861-5502.

Las Cruces, New Mexico

The patio of this three-bedroom home offers sunset views of the mountains. Built in 2021, the house features oversize windows, carved interior doorways, and granite countertops; an open kitchen with a breakfast island; a living room with a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, and fireplace; and an insulated garage.

Outside are a desert front garden and a Zen-landscaped backyard bounded by a stone wall; the Organ Mountains – Desert Peaks National Monument is 15 miles away. $446,900. Libna Camarena, Select Realty Group, (575) 543-5436.

